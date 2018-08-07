Delhi Man Allegedly Hits Wife's Car, Beats Her Suspecting Affair

The man abused and thrashed his wife on road, a senior police official said. (File)

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her estranged husband over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Chanakyapuri area of south Delhi, police said today.

The 28-year-old man is a resident of Shalimar Bagh while his estranged wife lives in Krishna Nagar, they said.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman alleged her husband followed her in his car, banged her vehicle from behind and stopped it on Sardar Patel Marg last evening. He abused and thrashed her, a senior police official said.

Advertisement

The man suspected her of having an extramarital affair, the police said, adding a case has been registered.