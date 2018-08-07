Delhi Man Allegedly Hits Wife's Car, Beats Her Suspecting Affair

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her estranged husband over suspicion of an extramarital affair in New Delhi, police said today.

Delhi | | Updated: August 07, 2018 19:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Man Allegedly Hits Wife's Car, Beats Her Suspecting Affair

The man abused and thrashed his wife on road, a senior police official said. (File)

New Delhi: 

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her estranged husband over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Chanakyapuri area of south Delhi, police said today.

The 28-year-old man is a resident of Shalimar Bagh while his estranged wife lives in Krishna Nagar, they said.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman alleged her husband followed her in his car, banged her vehicle from behind and stopped it on Sardar Patel Marg last evening. He abused and thrashed her, a senior police official said.

The man suspected her of having an extramarital affair, the police said, adding a case has been registered.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DelhiMan assaults wife

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAkshay Kumar GoldVirat KohliCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsAutism In ChildrenYoga AsanasPetrol Price TodayVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................