Man, 23, Beaten To Death In Delhi Over Suspicion Of Mobile Phone Theft

The victim was a resident of Delhi's Kirti Nagar (Representational)

A 23-year-old man suspected of stealing a mobile phone was beaten to death in Delhi's Naraina area on Friday, police said. Four men accused of thrashing the victim have been arrested.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi, Deepak Purohit, the police on Friday received information about a body lying in the municipal park of Naraina's Loha Mandi area. The body, which appeared to be of a man aged 20-25 years, had injury marks all over, he said.

During investigation, a witness told the police that his neighbours - Mustaq Ahmed, Shiraj Ahmed, Anees and Istihar - had tied the victim to a tree Friday morning and were thrashing him with sticks and steel pipes, police said.

When people tried to stop them, the accused said the victim - 23-year-old Rahul, and his accomplice had stolen a mobile phone from Siraj's truck, they said.

All the four accused have admitted to have beaten Rahul over the alleged theft, police said.

Rahul was a resident of Delhi's Kirti Nagar.

Further investigation is on.