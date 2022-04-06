In Video, Huge Fire Destroys Delhi Government Bus On Road

The incident took place in the afternoon and the two shops in the area were engulfed by flames.

A huge fire erupted in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the Mahipalpur area of south Delhi on Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was injured as the bus was empty at the time of the incident.

According to the fire department, eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and it took them more than an hour to bring the situation under control. The incident took place in the afternoon.

Two shops in the area were engulfed by the flames, which whirled menacingly under the impact of strong winds.

Fire department officials said the blaze broke out around 2.20 pm in the bus plying on route number 534, which runs from Anand Vihar ISBT to Mehrauli. The cause of the fire is still not known.

A video shared on Twitter shows huge plumes of smoke billowing out of the bus.

Crazy fire in a DTC bus today. Reports ⁦@mukeshmukeshs⁩ pic.twitter.com/I6sz7E4F0j — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) April 6, 2022

Last month, a cluster bus caught fire in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area. Police said a technical malfunction led to the mishap. As the bus had just moved out of the depot, there were no passengers on it.