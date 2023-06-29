Delhi Lt Governor Holding Onto Cabinet Reshuffle File, Claims AAP: Report

There have already been a number or shuffles in the ministerial posts.

The file relating to the cabinet reshuffle in the AAP dispensation has been lying with Delhi LG V K Saxena for the last four days waiting to be signed, a Delhi government source told PTI on Thursday.

"The file to approve these changes has been with the Lt Governor for last four days. His predecessor, Anil Baijal, used to approve such files within half an hour," the source said, adding the reshuffle is going to be a major one.

All the same, sources from the LG office denied the allegation and said the file was signed on Wednesday and sent to the government.

There have already been a number or shuffles in the ministerial posts in the last few months in the Delhi government.

Following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who both are in jail in the alleged excise policy scam, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were sworn in as ministers in March this year.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)