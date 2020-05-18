Delhi Lockdown 4: What's Allowed, What's Not

New Delhi:
Shops can reopen in Delhi and buses, autos and taxis can run with limited passengers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, adding that the lockdown would be extended till May 31. Markets will open on an odd-even basis but shops selling essential items can open every day.
- Autos, e-rickshaws, cyclerickshaws only with one passenger allowed
- Taxis, cabs allowed with two passengers
- Driver needs to sanitise the area after every passenger gets off
- Car-pooling not allowed
- Essential service providers to be allowed across borders
- Social distancing to be maintained at all places
- Masks to be worn at all times
- Buses to not have more than 20 passengers
- Cars to have only two passengers
- No pillion riders on two-wheelers
- Markets will open on odd-even basis
- Shops have to maintain social distancing
- Industries will open but with staggered timings
- Weddings with 50 people allowed, funeral with 20 people
- Within containment zones only essential services allowed