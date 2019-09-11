Delhi Likely To Receive Rain Over Weekend, Says Private Weather Office

The humid weather will persist in Delhi till September 13. Rains are likely after that.

The national capital reeled under a warm and humid weather on Wednesday with the temperature settling five notches above normal at 38.2 degrees Celsius, local Met office said.

Delhi recorded a low of 28.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 88 per cent.

According to private forecaster Skymet Weather, some relief is likely on the weekend.

Vice president (meteorology and climate change) Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat, said Delhi will have to wait for another two days for rains.

The humid weather will persist till September 13. Rains are likely after that. Though these showers won't be heavy, the precipitation will bring the temperatures down slightly, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.