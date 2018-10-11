1-Year Jail To Municipal Engineer In Commonwealth Games Scam In Delhi

The court accepted the submissions of public prosecutor (Representational)

A Delhi court has awarded a one-year jail term to a former NDMC executive engineer for criminally conspiring with Decor India Private Ltd in the award of a contract to the firm for renovation of New Delhi Convention Centre prior to 2008-CWG games.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent the convict Rakesh Sharma to jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on the firm for getting the contract on the basis of false certificates.

The court accepted the submissions of public prosecutor VK Ojha, appearing for the CBI, that the company was not eligible for the contract.

The court found them guilty of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct and said that the CBI had "succeeded to bring home the guilt of accused beyond shadow of all reasonable doubts".

The CBI had told the court that the company did not possess the required experience, but it filed some certificates on July 15, 2008 to claim the contract.

Sharma had not examined the particulars of the certificates either at the time of their submission or at the time of technical examination of bids after its opening, the agency said.

He had not raised any objection on the certificate furnished by the company deliberately, it claimed.