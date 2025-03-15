Coffee Firm Salesman Slits Tea-Seller's Throat With Liquor Bottle In Delhi

A young man, coming back from Holi celebrations, was brutally assaulted and killed, turning the day of festivities into a tragedy for his family in Delhi.

Ashish Kumar - a tea-seller - was returning home with a friend after playing holi on Friday when his motorcycle collided with another in Kalyanpuri area. Both the men fell on the ground due to the impact. The men on the other bike then started arguing with Kumar and his friend. The verbal fight soon turned physical as one of the men took an alcohol bottle out of his pocket and smashed it on Ashish Kumar's head.

He then slit Kumar's neck with a shard of glass before fleeing from the spot.

After Kalyanpuri police station received the information, they reached the spot and rushed the injured man to Max Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Considering the seriousness of the incident on the occasion of Holi, the Delhi Police immediately formed four teams.

The main accused - 30-year-old Pankaj Sinha - is a salesman at a Coffee firm. His accomplice has been identified as one Jeetu (27), an e-rickshaw driver. Both the accused have been arrested. Their motorcycle has also been seized.

The police also analysed the CCTV footage of the crime scene and the phone records of the victim and witnesses. They also examined several suspicious vehicles, police said. The result of these continued efforts was that the accused were arrested within a few hours of the incident, they added.