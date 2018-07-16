Delhi High Court Seeks Suo Moto Cognisance Of Waterlogging

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the Delhi Jal Board to file a response explaining the water drainage system in the national capital

Delhi | | Updated: July 16, 2018 20:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi High Court Seeks Suo Moto Cognisance Of Waterlogging

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 26

New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of the waterlogging problem in Delhi and asked the state government, civic authorities and other to file response related to the issue.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the Delhi Jal Board to file a response explaining the water drainage system in the national capital.

Taking account of recently published news reports on waterlogging, the court said it was shocking that this was happening year after year, and asked why this was so.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 26.

On Friday, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several arterial roads and created traffic chaos in the national capital.

It has exposed the tall claims of monsoon preparedness by agencies as a bus was stuck under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi High CourtDelhi Rain

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................