Court Dismisses Pleas On Arvind Kejriwal's Protest At Lt Governor's House

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar said the protest had got over and disposed of the pleas.

Delhi | | Updated: August 04, 2018 00:09 IST
The 9-day sit-in ended after IAS officials resumed attending the Delhi government's meetings (File)

New Delhi: 

The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed of four petitions related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor's office in June, saying the strike has ended.

The court said: "You (petitioners) want us to decide an academic question in a PIL. The strike is over, so the cause of action for all these matters is over."

One of the petitions was filed by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Mr Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai camped in Raj Niwas, the official accommodation-cum-office of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal from June 11 to 19.

The nine-day sit-in ended after IAS officials resumed attending the Delhi government's meetings.

