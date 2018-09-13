Delhi Government Moves Top Court Against Judgement Quashing Minimum Wages

Top Court was moved against a judgement quashing a notification on the Minimum Wages Advisory Committee.

The Delhi government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the High Court judgement quashing a notification on the Minimum Wages Advisory Committee and another on enhancement of minimum wages in the capital.

In its petition, the Delhi government says the committee formed by it was "broadbased" which included representatives from ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India), FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), PHD Chamber of Commerce and other organisations.

"All these have a vast network with members from manufacturers, factory owners and entrepreneurs not only in Delhi but at all-India level," the Office of the Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement.

Mr Rai's office filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on Wednesday through its advocate on record Chirag M Shroof.

"It has also engaged two senior counsels, Dushyant Dave and CU Singh, to defend the case with reference to the order of the High court," the statement said.

In the SLP, Mr Rai's office said, the Delhi government has raised the issue that High Court has not commented anything adverse for the application of formula for wage calculation i.e. kilocalorie intake per day required for a worker to perform moderate activity, prices of food, clothing, housing, light and fuel and education, including social functions and other family commitments.

The Delhi High Court on August 4 had quashed two notifications, issued last year by the Delhi Government, relating to revision of minimum wages for all classes of workmen in all scheduled employments by calling it "completely flawed" and "a decision taken in a hurry".

Meanwhile, Mr Rai had argued that the scheme would have increased the minimum wages of an unskilled worker from a mere Rs 9,500 a month to Rs 13,800.

