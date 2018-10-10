Delhi Government Asks Court To Dismiss Plea Seeking To Lower Drinking Age

The court was hearing a plea filed by social activist Kush Kalra through his counsel Charu Walikhanna

The Delhi government requested the High Court on Wednesday to dismiss the plea seeking to minimise the legal age of drinking -- currently 25 years -- in the national capital.

"That in any event age cannot be an irrelevant factor for regulating personal consumption of liquor, therefore fixing a minimum age for the same cannot be arbitrary," Delhi government told the court citing studies that show negative impact of drinking.

The government said that limitation of drinking age is a policy decision.

The court was hearing a plea filed by social activist Kush Kalra through his counsel Charu Walikhanna who sought to minimise legal drinking age in Delhi while focusing on responsible consumption and responsible sale of alcohol in the city.

The petitioner has sought quashing of Section 23 of Delhi Excise Act which prescribes 25 years as legal age of drinking in the national capital and said discriminated against the residents of Delhi.

He mentioned the legal drinking age of other state like Sikkim, where it is 18 and Goa - 21.

He also sought directions to the Delhi government to conduct awareness programmes on responsible consumption of alcohol among college and school-going students by including it in the curriculum.