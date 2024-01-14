Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Parts Of North India, Trains, Flights Hit

Sunday morning remains wrapped in a thick blanket of fog in Delhi and other parts of the country. As many as 22 trains and 150 flights linking the national capital have been delayed. RK Puram recorded the minimum temperature at 7 degrees this morning.

The visibility was found to be zero in the airport area. Delhi airport had issued a fog alert last night itself, urging fliers to contact the airlines for updated flight information.

Airlines too have flagged "weather challenges" in northern India with budget carrier IndiGo saying their flight schedules may experience interruptions due to the bad weather.

SpiceJet alerted that departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected due to poor visibility in Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Patna, Bagdogra and Darbhanga,

In Chennai, where Pongal celebrations begin today, five inbound international flights were diverted to Hyderabad and 18 flights delayed. Chennai airport has suspended landings at least for an hour.

Very dense fog have been reported in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu division, Chandigarh, Assam and south interior Karnataka, while parts of Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu reported moderate fog.

The air quality has also dipped to the 'severe' category in several areas in Delhi. The weather office has issued a red alert in view of the cold and fog conditions and forecast dense fog in Delhi till Tuesday.

Friday saw the season's first cold wave day with the temperature dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius. Saturday's was coldest night as the temperature fell to season's coldest at 3 degrees in Aya Nagar, the last village of Delhi on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.