Delhi Domestic Help Dies After 18-Year-Old Rams Mercedes Into Scooter

A 55-year-old man died on the spot after a speeding Mercedes car driven by an 18-year-old rammed his scooter in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. The accused has been arrested and the police have found no alcohol in his blood sample.

The accident took place at 11.45 pm on Thursday, according to the police.

The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and, according to his son, a domestic help working for an American Embassy official residing in Vasant Vihar. His wife works as a cook at the same address and they live in the servant quarters of the embassy official's residence.

The car was being driven by one Aryan Jain, a student in UP. His father, Sushil Jain, runs a diamond and jewellery business in a Saket mall.