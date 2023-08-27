'Delhi Decorated Like Bride For Hosting G20 Summit': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Saurabh Bharadwaj said Delhi has been decorated "like a bride" for G20 Summit

Welcoming G20 delegates to the national capital for next month's crucial summit, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the city has been decorated "like a bride" on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's instructions.

"On Arvind Kejriwal's instructions, Delhi has been decorated like a bride for hosting G20 summit. Delhi's roads have been kept clean and beautified. Arrangements have been made so that the tourists who are coming don't face any issues," Saurabh Bharadwaj said speaking to ANI.

The Delhi Minister further said that they expect the G20 delegates to sing Arvind Kejriwal's praise and Delhi's praise when they go back to their respective nations, enamoured by Delhi's "beauty".

"We want that when representatives from different countries go back to their respective nations they praise Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi for its beauty, more so the people of Delhi for being so graceful," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Earlier in the day in his latest edition of his monthly radio broadcast - 'Mann Ki Baat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is fully geared to host the G20 Summit, which is to be hosted in the national capital.

He added that the summit next month, which is being hosted under India's presidency of the G20, will give the world an insight into the country's potential and rising global heft. With world leaders and delegates from over 40 countries expected to attend the event, Prime Minister Modi said the event in India will witness the biggest participation in the history of the G20 Summit.

He said India's G20 presidency is "people's presidency", with public participation being at its forefront.

"The month of September will give the world a glimpse of India's potential. We are fully prepared to host the G20 Leaders Summit next month in Delhi. Heads of 40 countries and many global organisations will be here to participate in the event. The event this year will see the biggest participation in the history of the G20 Summit," PM Modi said.

"Our Presidency of G20 is a people's presidency where the spirit of public participation is at the forefront. Eleven Engagement Groups of G20 - from academia, civil society, youth, women, our parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and people associated with urban administration - combined to play a critical role in helping us host this event," he added.

