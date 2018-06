Police said that efforts were being made to identify the body (Representational)

The dismembered body of a woman was found inside a bag in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said today.Yesterday, the police were informed that a bag was found lying on the roadside near a vacant plot.On inspection of the bag, it was found that there was a dismembered body of a woman inside it, police said.The body was found with its hands and legs severed, they said. Police said that efforts were being made to identify the body.