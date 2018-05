Police are questioning the two employees the 22-year-old named in the suicide note (Representational)

A 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said today. In a suicide note, the man, identified as Ajit Singh, accused the Managing Director and a Human Resources personnel of his office as the reason behind the extreme step.He said that he needed money for his father's treatment a few months ago and approached the company to get his Provident Fund amount, but both the seniors troubled him, the police said. The police are probing whether the note was written by Mr Singh and are questioning the two employees he had named in the note.Mr Singh also mentioned in the note that his organs be donated to a government hospital after his death.