Delhi COVID-19 Case Count Rises To 1,27,364, Over 3,700 Deaths Recorded: Report

Delhi recorded 1,041 new coronavirus cases today. (File)

The COVID-19 case count in Delhi rose to 1,27,364 on Thursday with 1,041 fresh cases, while the death count increased to 3,745, authorities said.

On Monday, the fresh case count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Twenty-six coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

From July 11 to 19, fresh cases were reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 daily. On July 19, 1,211 fresh cases were reported.

The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 14,554, a marginal decline from 14,594, the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases.

