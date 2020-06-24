"Amit Shah Model vs Kejriwal Model Today": Delhi Protests Covid Order

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Arvind Kejriwal thrice last over coronavirus situation in Delhi.

All coronavirus patients in Delhi should not be asked to visit a quarantine centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this afternoon, adding that he has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "intervene" and roll back the order that will put a burden on already strained health infrastructure. Delhi has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

"Today Delhi has two coronavirus models - one is Amit Shah model, which says that anyone testing positive has to go a quarantine centre. The other one is Kejriwal model, which says that a team visits the patient's home to assess the severity of the case," Manish Sisodia said today as he addressed reporters via video conference.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported its biggest single-day jump of nearly 4,000 new infections, taking the tally to over 66,000 cases.

The Deputy Chief Minister's latest remarks come a day after he wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who has often clashed with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting a return to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's old system.

"Yesterday, I wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor who issued an order last week on home isolation of coronavirus patients. I wrote to the Home Minister after he didn't reply," the 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

"Every patients who tests positive now has to go to quarantine centre. This has led to a chaos in the city. A coronavirus patient either wants to go to hospital or home. Today, every patient - even those having mild symptoms - has to go quarantine centre. Busloads of patients are going to the isolation centers," he added.

"I have told Amit Shah that this is not 'your model versus my model' fight. We have to minimise the inconvenience for the people. I humbly appeal to him to intervene. He helped revoke the previous order that said that anyone testing positive for coronavirus has to be quarantined for five days," Mr Sisodia said.