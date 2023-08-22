Mob Attacked Delhi Church During Sunday Prayers, 1 Arrested: Police

The police said they have registered FIRs based on complaints from both sides.

Members of some Hindu organisations on Sunday morning barged into a church in Delhi during prayers, ransacked it, and raised slogans inside the premises, a police complaint alleges. One person sustained minor injuries, police said, adding that they have arrested one person involved in creating a ruckus at the church. Security personnel have been stationed at the church as a precautionary measure.

Hindu organisations involved in the attack allege that Siyyon Prathna Bhawan in North East Delhi's Tahirpur was, under the guise of prayers, using objectionable language for the Hindu religion.

A video shot by one of the church members after the attack showed upturned furniture and damaged musical instruments strewn on the floor of the prayer room. The victims allege the attackers were Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members.

Members of the church who had gone to the nearby GTB Enclave Police Station to file a complaint soon after were met with an aggressive mob raising slogans there as well, police said.

A case has been registered, and the police are trying to identify the accused people through video footage from security cameras near the church.

