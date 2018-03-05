Delhi Chief Secretary Trying To Divert Attention From Bank Fraud, Alleges AAP The allegations like fraudulent loans issued through forged documents and lakhs spent on 'laddoos' during Diwali were levelled against Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank Ltd (DNSBL), according to a report by a Delhi Assembly committee.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged he was assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. (File) New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was trying to divert attention from the Nagrik Sehkari Bank fraud with his police complaint against two party MLAs, who allegedly assaulted the top bureaucrat two weeks back.



The allegations like fraudulent loans issued through forged documents and lakhs spent on 'laddoos' during Diwali were levelled against Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank Ltd (DNSBL), according to a report by a Delhi Assembly committee.



"It is clear that the Chief Secretary is using his police complaint as a shield to divert attention from the scam," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, who headed the committee, said in a statement.



"...though it is clear from the facts that the committee proceedings have nothing to do with the executive decisions of the government nor are the proceedings in any way connected with what Mr (Anshu) Prakash is trying to unsuccessfully portray," he added.



The committee on Sunday stated that the Chief Secretary "distorted" the facts in his petition filed in the Delhi High Court, challenging a breach of privilege notice served on him for non-appearance before the committee.



The Chief Secretary on February 20 filed a police complaint against AAP MLAs - Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal - for "assaulting" him at the Chief Minister's residence where he was called for an emergency meeting on February 19 night.





Citing a government report, Mr Bharadwaj said that in some branches of the bank, like in Lajpat Nagar, Non Performing Assets had crossed 57 per cent.



"No Delhi government officer wants to act on this. Delhi Assembly Committee asking questions for last 1 year. No answers. No Accountability," he tweeted.



"In PNB scam everybody is asking why No Government acted before to stop this loot? Right under Delhi Government, there is multi-crore bank loan scam. Assembly Committee is questioning Government , but Government Officers don't wanna (want to) answer.



"Is Central Government supporting another PNB scam in Delhi ?" he said in a series of tweets.







