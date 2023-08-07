Delhi Woman, 22, Dies After Her Car Gets Stuck Between Two Speeding Trucks

The accident took place near Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara at 12 am on Sunday.

A 22-year-old woman died after the car she was driving got stuck between two speeding trucks, police said.

The accident took place near Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara at 12 am on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, police informed further.

A police team reached the scene after receiving word of the accident and an investigation is underway.

"An accident took place near Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara last night when a car, driven by a 22-year-old woman got stuck between two speeding trucks. The woman died in the accident," an official said.

Further details are awaited

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)