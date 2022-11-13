Delhi Bus Driver Suffers Epileptic Fit, Rams Autorickshaw, 1 Dead

A DTC bus rammed an autorickshaw, killing the auto driver

A bus that came from the wrong direction rammed an autorickshaw in front of Tis Hazari Court in north Delhi, the police said. The autorickshaw driver was killed, while a passenger was injured.

The bus driver has been arrested.

The police said the driver of the Delhi Transport Corporation, or DTC, bus suffered an epileptic fit and lost control of the large vehicle.

The police said the bus then entered the wrong side of the road and hit the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

The autorickshaw driver, a 49-year-old man, suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital. He died during treatment, the police said.

A case has been filed against the bus driver, 37, based on a complaint by the autorickshaw passenger, the police said.