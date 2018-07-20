Delhi boy, Kidnapped 3 Years Ago, Rescued From Nepal

The boy was kidnapped by a couple in Delhi in April. (Representational image)

A four-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a couple here in April, was rescued from Nepal, the police said on Thursday.

The accused couple had hatched a conspiracy three years ago to abduct a child and the woman had informed her family in Nepal around the same time that she has been blessed with a son, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

Over the last three years, she worked on building a bond with the boy who stayed in the same locality and collected money so that she and her husband can take him to Nepal, she said.

Subsequently, on April 5, the woman kidnapped the boy while he was playing. The boy's mother informed the police and a case was registered.

All the neighbours of the complainant were interrogated and their call detail records were analysed. The CCTV footages were also taken and analysed.

In one of the footages, a woman -- identified later as Poonam alias Neelam -- was seen directing the boy to follow her, Khan said.

The cell phones of the woman and her husband were put on surveillance and it was found that they had moved towards Gorkahpur and Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh after kidnapping the boy.

Police raided the hideouts of the couple in the two areas but they were not found, the DCP said.

On July 17, raids were conducted with the help of local police in the area of Kotwali Sanauli in UP and a relative of the accused woman's husband Sonu was interrogated.

He disclosed that Sonu and his wife are residing in Nepal. The couple's cell phone's location was also fluctuating between Nepal and India, Mr Khan said.

Police contacted their counterparts in Nepal Police who then conducted a raid in Dugoliya village and recovered the child and handed him to Delhi Police at Sunauli border, the police said.

The accused woman told the police that she had been residing in northwest Delhi for 10 years. She has a daughter aged 10 but wanted to have a son as well. She could not conceive due to some health issues, said the DCP.