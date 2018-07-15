Delhi Biker Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car And Dragged 300 Metres

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead (Representational)

A youth died after a speeding car rammed his bike and dragged him at least 300 metres until police at a picket stopped the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

However, the youth's family alleged that the victim was crying for help for 25 minutes but the policemen did not take him to hospital due to jurisdiction conflict between two police stations.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when Akash, 19, who worked at an eatery at ITO, was returning for his residence in Ferozshah Rroad in central Delhi.

"When he reached Ferozshah Road, a speeding Maruti Swift car rammed his bike and in a bid to escape from spot, dragged him at least 300 meters ahead towards Max Muller Marg until some policemen who were deployed at a picket stopped the driver," said a senior police officer said.

Akash was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding the accused driver was arrested from the spot and was granted bail on Thursday.

However Akash's family blamed the police for his death as they did not take him to hospital in time, arguing for 25 minutes whether the Parliament Street or the Connaught Place police station had jurisdiction.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh earlier on Saturday tweeted a 30 seconds video of injured Akash, and accusing Delhi Police for failing to perform their duty professionally, slammed the pathetic law and order situation in the national capital.