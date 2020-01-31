'We Are Giving Pens To Children, They Are Giving Guns': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal has maintained that his government did not discriminate on political lines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday referred to Thursday's shooting incident near Jamia Millia Islamia University as he appealed to the voters to make a conscious decision when they cast vote on February 8.

Tweeting a video of a Delhi Government school student addressing an IT-Tech conference, Mr Kejriwal said that while his party is giving pen and computers to students, the other party is giving guns and hate to students.

"We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate. What do you want to give to your children? Will tell on 8 Feb!," he tweeted in Hindi.

शानदार !

दिल्ली Govt school का छात्र बड़े IT Tech सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहा है ????!



हमने बच्चों के हाथों में कलम और computer दिए हैं और आंखों में entrepreneurship के सपने ! वे दे रहें है बंदूक और नफरत ।



आप अपने बच्चों को क्या देना चाहते हैं ? 8 Feb को बताईयेगा ! https://t.co/8rbSNPpwUB - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

Mr Kejriwal's comments on "gun and hate" came a day after a teenager from Uttar Pradesh fired at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh is ruled by the BJP, which is AAP's main opponent in Delhi.

The boy had reportedly left his house in Jewar, about 68 km from Delhi, claiming he was going to school, but took a bus to Delhi instead.

Around afternoon, he emerged at the students' protest at Jamia University against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and pulled out a gun, shouting "Yeh lo Azaadi (here's your freedom)".

The boy fired a shot, metres away from the policemen, hitting a student who was apparently trying to calm him down - Shadab Farooq, a first year mass communication student.

The 17-year-old, a class 12 student from Uttar Pradesh, has also been charged with attempted murder and also faces case under the Arms Act.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday had alleged that the minor who opened fire was given protection by the BJP as the police did not act on time while he was walking with a gun.

The AAP has projected both government school education and Mohalla Clinics as its major achievements in the last five years in its bid for re-election.

Calling himself the "elder son" of Delhi, Mr Kejriwal has maintained that his government did not discriminate on political lines while working for people's development. "Probably for the first time in 70 years, people will vote for good schools, hospitals and development of infrastructure. While the BJP is responsible for civic bodies and the police force in Delhi, I trust that the people will judge us by the work we have done in areas under our jurisdiction," he said.