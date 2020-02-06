Delhi Assembly Election: BSP Candidate Attacked In Delhi, Alleges Rival Candidates Behind Attack

Voting for the election to 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

Narayan Dutt Sharma said he was attacked by 8 to 10 people.

New Delhi:

BSP candidate from Badarpur, Narayan Dutt Sharma, was allegedly attacked by unknown people in the early hours on Thursday.

Mr Sharma said that he was attacked by a group of men when he was returning from a meeting.

"I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people attacked my car with sticks. They stopped their car in front of my car. They were 8 or 10 people," said Narayan Dutt Sharma.

"I was injured due to shards of glass. I think it is part of the conspiracy of my opposition against whom I am fighting the polls. It was done to bring down the morale of my party workers" he said.

"If we have not driven the car away it could have been a disastrous attack on me," he added.

