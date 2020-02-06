Delhi Assembly Election: BSP Candidate Attacked In Delhi, Alleges Rival Candidates Behind Attack

Narayan Dutt Sharma said he was attacked by 8 to 10 people.

BSP candidate from Badarpur, Narayan Dutt Sharma, was allegedly attacked by unknown people in the early hours on Thursday.

Mr Sharma said that he was attacked by a group of men when he was returning from a meeting.

"I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people attacked my car with sticks. They stopped their car in front of my car. They were 8 or 10 people," said Narayan Dutt Sharma.

साथियों आज रात क़रीबन 1:30 बजे पहले 60 फूटा पर अज्ञात हमलावरों ने हाल चाल पूछने के बहाने मुझ पर जानलेवा हमला करा हैं.. मैं आप सभी के आशीर्वाद से बाल-2 बचा हूँ.. अपने साथियों भाइयों से कहना चाहता हूँ कि शांति बनाये रखे और पुलिस प्रशासन पर भरोसा रखे न्याय ज़रूर होगा... pic.twitter.com/qcu6RoGaY5 — Narayan Dutt Sharma (@mlandsharma) February 5, 2020

"I was injured due to shards of glass. I think it is part of the conspiracy of my opposition against whom I am fighting the polls. It was done to bring down the morale of my party workers" he said.

"If we have not driven the car away it could have been a disastrous attack on me," he added.

Voting for the election to 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.