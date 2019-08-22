Delhi Assembly Asks Centre To Allot Land For Demolished Ravidas Temple

The demolition of the centuries-old Guru Ravidas temple in South Delhi led to protests by Dalit activists

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government bring an ordinance to allot land for the re-construction of Ravidas temple, which was recently razed in Tughlaqabad village area in the national capital.

The Assembly has also directed the Aam Aadmi Party government to reconstruct the temple at the same site after the incumbent government allots the land.

This comes after Delhi Development Authority, complying with the orders of the Supreme Court, demolished the centuries-old Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad village on August 10.

"The Central government has badly mishandled this issue by not supporting their cause in the court of law, which finally led to its unjustified and unfortunate demolition," the resolution stated.

It added that the demolition of the temple has crushed the religious sentiments and history of the Dalit struggle.

"This is a historically significant site where Sant Ravidas himself had visited and lived for some time. It forms a part of the Dalit struggle for identity and rights," it read.

Following the demolition of the temple, several political outfits and devotees took to the streets across the country to register their protest against the act.

On Monday, the Supreme Court warned against politicising the demolition of the temple. The top court also threatened to initiate the contempt proceedings against those provoking dharnas and demonstrations.

