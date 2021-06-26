Delhi Administers 1.66 Lakh Vaccine Doses In A Day, Its Highest So Far

Delhi has Covaxin stocks to last 13 days and Covishield stocks for five days. File

Delhi administered over 1.66 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccines yesterday, its highest single-day count so far.

According to the vaccine bulletin issued by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi today, the 1,66,209 shots administered on June 25 have taken the total vaccine doses administered in the national capital to 71,21,527.

On Thursday, 1,56,636 doses were administered in Delhi.

Delhi's Vaccination Bulletin for 26th June.

Out of the 1.66 lakh shots administered yesterday, 1,34,505 doses were given to people in the 18-44 age group. Over 20 lakh people in this category have received their shots in the national capital so far. Earlier, a short supply of doses had halted the vaccination exercise for this age group.

The bulletin said Delhi had received a supply of 1.11 lakh doses of Covid vaccines yesterday. This includes 58,090 doses of Covaxin and 53,630 doses of Covishield. The national capital currently has Covaxin stocks to last 13 days and Covishield stocks for five days.

The Delhi government is conducting the immunisation exercise across 1,374 sites in 763 centres.

Atishi said they have urged the central government to provide Delhi with 45 lakh vaccine doses for July as per the daily estimate of 1.5 lakh doses per day.

The vaccination boost in Delhi follows the centre's move to reverse its policy, taking back control of vaccination from the states. Earlier, a short supply of doses had forced the Delhi government to shut many vaccine centres. The AAP government had then accused the centre of controlling supply and vaccine mismanagement.