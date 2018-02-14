Delhi A 'Victim Of Dirty Politics,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

While the previous government was headed by Congress's Sheila Dikshit, who ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms, Arvind Kejriwal's government has been engaged in a bitter battle with the Lieutenant Governor, the Centre's representative in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party contends that the BJP-led Central government has been out to control the Delhi government through the Lieutenant Governor.
Mr Kejriwal, who has been sued for defamation by Union Minister Arun Jaitley, did not name any party or individual in his address at the function held to celebrate the anniversary. But he spoke repeatedly of how his government has been stymied.
"We have been greatly harassed over the last three years," he said, citing the examples of mohalla clinics and the Lok Pal bill. "164 mohalla clinics were made... it could have been 1000, but the LG came in," the Chief Minister said, referring to his government's flagship primary healthcare project. The scheme had received Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's approval after months of back and forth.
Comments
The bills included the Jan Lokpal bill, which AAP had described as the strongest anti-corruption legislation in the country.