8 Arrested For Double Murder In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Police arrested eight men in the murder of two persons in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested from different hideouts, police said.

The prime accused, Nikhil, along with the other accused, stabbed his neighbour Tanish Kwatra, 23, following a brawl with him earlier in the day over a petty issue, police said.

"At the time of the incident, another person Pawan, 21, also suffered stab wounds. Later, both were declared dead in a hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said.

The fight started after Kwatra's scooty accidentally hit Nikhil, resulting in a heated argument. Kwatra called his friends and beat up Nikhil who in turn collected his friends to take revenge.

Police said the accused will be produced before a city court on Thursday.