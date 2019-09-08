1 Arrested For Allegedly Firing At Man In Delhi's Geeta Colony

Police have detained one Zubair for allegedly shooting at a person.

Police on Sunday arrested one man for allegedly firing at a person in Geeta Colony area in Delhi.

According to the police, one person has suffered bullet injuries.

"Firing incident was reported at Geeta Colony, over a trivial issue. Police have detained one Zubair for allegedly shooting at a person. An altercation took place between both the parties when a person came to Zubair, who places a stall in the local market here, and asked for batteries," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara.

"Soon after that, Zubair called his other companions and allegedly fired at the other party. We are verifying other things," he added.

Investigation in the matter is underway.

