Deepak Boxer, One Of Delhi's Most-Wanted Gangsters, Arrested In Mexico

Deepak Boxer will be brought to India later this week.

Deepak Boxer, one of Delhi's most-wanted gangsters, has been arrested in Mexico and will be brought to India later this week. A special Delhi Police team caught Boxer in Mexico with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This is the first time that Delhi Police has arrested a gangster outside India.

Deepak Boxer was on the run since he murdered a realtor in August 2022. The builder, Amit Gupta, was shot several times on a busy road in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

In a Facebook post, Boxer claimed that Gupta was murdered by him and that the motive for the murder was not extortion at all, but revenge.

He also claimed that the realtor was associated with a rival gang, Tillu Tajpuria gang. He said that Amit Gupta was the financier of that gang.

Deepak Boxer was the head of the Gogi gang, a position he assumed after Jitendra Gogi was murdered in 2021.

Police say that Boxer used a fake passport to leave the country. He took a flight to Mexico on January 29 from Kolkata under the alias Ravi Antil.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh on Deepak Boxer.