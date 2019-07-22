Court Takes Cognizance Of Chargesheet In Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's Death

Chargesheet filed in the death of Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar (File Image)

A Delhi court this morning took cognizance of the chargesheet filed in the death of Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat slated the matter for hearing on July 25.

Advocate Mahmood Paracha appeared for Apoorva Shukla Tiwari, who is accused of murdering him.

Apoorva Tiwari was also produced before the court and sent back to judicial custody.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday filed a 518-page chargesheet in the case which included statements of 56 witnesses along with photos and video recordings of CCTVs and the post-mortem.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was smothered and strangled to death allegedly by his wife on the night of April 15-16

A case of murder was registered and the matter was transferred to the Crime Branch.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.