Over 5,000 Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, 15 On Ventilator: Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain said the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the city is currently at 11 days

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that there are 5,532 coronavirus positive cases in the national capital and added that 15 patients are currently on ventilators.

"In Delhi, the situation is under control. There are 5,532 numbers of patients, who are getting treatment for the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Around 15 patients are on a ventilator," Satyendar Jain said while speaking to reporters.

He said the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the city is currently at 11 days.

According to official data, at least 65 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Delhi while 1,542 others have been cured, discharged, or migrated.

"We have to be very careful. We may have to live with the coronavirus for a certain period as it may stay for a longer period of time. We have to follow all rules, use masks and maintain social distancing at all times," the minister said.

"The situation is under control and the Delhi government is monitoring it at all times to ensure that the virus doesn't spread further. Compared to western countries, the situation in India is much better," he added.

Speaking about the crowd at liquor shops, Satyendar Jain said that the shops have been opened as per rules and added that the situation will come under control in two to three days.

The Minister said that one train, carrying migrant labourers, will leave for Madhya Pradesh today.

"We are in constant touch with all states and discussing sending the migrant labourers to their respective states. Certain states have also taken a number of steps to bring back their labourers," he said.