Coronavirus - Delhi's Poor Depend On Handouts To Survive COVID-19 Lockdown

Even amid the coronavirus lockdown, 56-year-old Mohammad Shahzad drives his rickshaw for over a kilometre every day - not to ferry passengers but to go and queue up for food twice a day.
Shahzad who lost his wife two years ago to an illness has six children back home in Bihar who are now left to fend for themselves.
He has not been able to speak to them for 15 days because he doesn't have money to pay for his phone.
Mohammad Shahzad said, "I used to earn Rs 400-500 on a normal day but now everything is shut because of the lockdown so I don't have a single penny. So I have to queue up every day for food. I come from Lodhi Colony every day to get food here. I used to send money to my kids back home. But I don't have money to recharge my phone so for 15 days I have not even been able to speak to my kids."
Amid the 21-day lockdown that has now been extended to May 3, lakhs of people like Shehzad join such queues and are dependent on NGOs and the government who distribute meals. The bowl of dal and a plate of rice they get here is their only source of survival at this point.
At Lodhi Road, it is the Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation which brings the meal and often packets of biscuits and soaps. As people start lining up, policemen and a few locals ensure that the right social distancing is maintained.
It is the Blind Relief Association on Lodhi Road that is lending its support to such people by cooking lunch and dinner for 600 people every day at this kitchen. This food is then taken by the Uday Foundation to different parts of Delhi.
Om Lal Thapa, Head Cook said, "We get up at 5 am every day to cook meals for 600 people. We ensure all safety and hygiene precautions are taken. A team of seven cooks with all sanitised gear is involved in this process."
Ram Murti Mishra, Medical Councillor at Blind Relief Association said, "We ensure that all health and quality controls are in place. The resources for this process are donated by the Association. We manage it from our own funds."
Among those that receive this food are also people like 37-year-old Brahm Dev Rai from Araria district in Bihar. He used to work as a construction labourer and has been staying with his wife at a dharamshala near AIIMS where he receives weekly treatment for his kidney condition. He has four children are back home.
While they have been buying food by borrowing money so far, with the lockdown, even the lenders have backed out.
Brahm Dev Rai said, "We used to buy food somehow on our own only but now others like this group bring the food and that is how we survive. Nobody is giving us money anymore."
His wife Ranju Devi said, "We spent over Rs 8 lakh on his illness by borrowing from all ends. But now nobody will lend anymore. How will our kids survive?"
In South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, several tonnes of wheat and rice is brought by the NGO "Goonj" and then segregated to make ration kits for nearly 800 households every day. These kits contain 10 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour and other things like pulses, oil, salt and soap. For children even games and small toys are added to the kits.
It is then taken to areas like West Delhi's Nihal Vihar and distributed where it become a lifeline for people like 43-year-old Ghanshyam Pandey, a plumber who hails from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and takes care of his 93-year-old mother, his wife and three children.
Ghanshyam Pandey said, "My mother is 93 and suffers from respiratory issues. Every week I have to buy medicines for her for Rs 500-800. I used to earn Rs 10,000 a month but now I have nothing. I get some help through this food."
Imran, a member of Goonj who coordinates this process, told NDTV, "Every day we create 600-800 family kits. We get a stock of 2-3 tonnes of atta, dal, rice because so many families have to be catered to every day. So we ensure that there is never any shortage. We add a toy also because in these tough times we hope that those will make it easier to distract the kids and make them happier."
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai501
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Jalgaon2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*1489
2337 352
1948 329
229 12
160 11
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*972
1510 356
1452 349
30 3
28 4
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Chengalpattu24
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Thoothukudi17
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Salem12
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Tirupattur11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanniyakumari6
Kanchipuram6
Vellore5
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Tenkasi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*483
1173 98
1104 90
58 8
11
DistrictCases
Jaipur102
Jodhpur54
Bhilwara26
Jhunjhunu23
Tonk20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa5
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*557
879 67
743
133 112
3
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*503
730 126
629 112
51 7
50 7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Jaunpur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Baghpat3
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Moradabad1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*353
657 174
603 172
49 2
5
DistrictCases
Hyderabad169
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*272
624 62
507 61
100
17 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*456
617 78
536 70
55 8
26
DistrictCases
Kurnool54
Spsr Nellore41
Guntur36
Krishna28
Y.s.r. Kadapa25
Prakasam22
West Godavari21
Visakhapatnam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*191
473 41
450 36
14 3
9 2
DistrictCases
Kasaragod150
Kannur52
Ernakulam21
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram13
Pathanamthitta13
Kozhikode12
Thrissur11
Idukki10
Kollam7
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*59
379 3
178
198 19
3
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*155
270 25
250 15
16 10
4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*86
258 11
184 2
65 6
9 3
DistrictCases
Gurugram58
Palwal21
Faridabad19
Nuh12
Rohtak11
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*50
199 14
162 9
34 5
3
DistrictCases
Kolkata35
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong6
Nadia5
24 Paraganas North4
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*93
190 38
147 31
36 7
7
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*87
176 9
150 8
14
12 1
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*34
66 2
39 2
26
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*13
55 1
36
18 6
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
28
7 2
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*19
32
18
13
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*21
31
21
10
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
31
30
0
1
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*21
24 5
22 5
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21
14
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*1
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
1 1
1 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0