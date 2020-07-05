Delhi's New Plan To Fight COVID Finds Door-To-Door Survey 'Not Suitable'

Hundreds of teams were formed to carry out the mammoth exercise of the door-to-door survey in Delhi.

A door-to-door survey to screen the national capital's population for coronavirus "may not be suitable" at this juncture, said a report jointly prepared by the AAP administration, Union Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and NITI Aayog.

Earlier this week, the Centre had said the door-to-door survey would be completed in coronavirus containment zones of Delhi by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the national capital.

The second part of the plan has now been tweaked and the Delhi government has directed district magistrates to start COVID-19 survey outside containment zones, focusing on vulnerable sections in areas with sporadic cases.

As per the modified approach, the population and localities of Delhi would be divided into three categories - containment zones (over 420 at present), areas with isolated cases and areas which are yet to report any infections or "free areas".

Increased surveillance in the containment zones and contact tracing assessment with the help of Arogya Setu and ITIHAS apps are the components of the revised strategy.

The modified survey also seeks to identify people having influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and the high risk individuals having comorbidities.

The report said that the door-to-door surveys may hamper ongoing contact tracing in high risk areas and containment zones.

Already a large population is part of the internal surveillance due to the additional containment zones and it covers almost all cluster cases which is about 43% of all cases, said the report.

Armed with a mobile application -SS Corona- the teams were feeding the mobile application with information such as every individual's travel history, whether or not they use the Centre's Aarogya Setu app and if they have symptoms of influenza.

Delhi has 97, 200 COVID-19 cases while 3,004 people have died due to symptoms related to the disease, according to a health department bulletin last evening.