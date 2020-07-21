Delhi Records 1,349 COVID-19 Cases In A Day, Recovery Rate Over 84%

Delhi is the third worst-hit state in India behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu (File)

After a dip to under a thousand cases in a day on Monday, Delhi today recorded 1,349 coronavirus cases as against yesterday's 954. Today's cases takes the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,25,096. With 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, total fatalities now stand at 3,690.

Delhi's recovery rate is now at 84.83 per cent - 1,200 patients recovered in the last day and total recoveries in the state are 1,06,118. Delhi has 15,288 active cases, marginally up from 15,166 on Monday. Over 8,000 patients are in home isolation.

The national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 on June 23.

Over 20,000 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours and over 15,000 antigen tests have also been conducted in the last day. Total tests conducted in the capital stands at 8,51,311.

For nine consecutive days Delhi recorded 1,000 to 2,000 cases. For the first time in seven weeks on Monday the capital recorded less than 1,000 cases with 954 new infections.

The capital is the third worst-hit state in India behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Delhi has 689 containment zones as of today. After a large number of cases were detected in these zones, they were sealed and residents were tested. A large number of districts in the city are in "red zones" which are places with more than 10 COVID-19 cases.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 11,55,191 cases after more than 37,000 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. Across the country, over 28,000 deaths linked to the fatal disease have been recorded so far; 587 deaths were recorded since yesterday.