Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi: Delhi Man Impersonates IAS Officer, Busted After He Argues With Cops

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Delhi after he impersonated an IAS officer and went on a drive, defying the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. The man was driving his car in northwest Delhi on Monday when he was stopped at a police barricade.

The car had stickers of Delhi Police and had "Bharat Sarkar (Indian government)" on it. When stopped at a barricade, the man got out of the car and argued with the police. He claimed that he is a senior IAS officer working in the Union Home Ministry and questioned the cops on how they could stop him.

The policemen, initially shocked by the person's claims, grilled him further.

When asked to show his identify card, he took out a file with "Home Ministry" printed on it and claimed that he is a 2009-batch IAS officer. He also listed out the names of several IAS officers. He was busted on further questioned by the police.

The police has seized the man's car and has filed a case against him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address the country on Tuesday at 10 am, is widely expected to announce an extension of the nationwide lockdown till April 30, after requests from states to extend it. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted soon after PM Modi's meeting with 13 Chief Ministers last Saturday: "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it."

With 1,154 cases including 24 deaths, Delhi has the second-highest coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra, according to Monday's data from the Union Health Ministry.

India has over 9,000 coronavirus cases, including 308 deaths.

World 18,48,556 Cases 13,02,496 Active 4,31,852 Recovered 1,14,208 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 18,48,556 and 1,14,208 have died; 13,02,496 are active cases and 4,31,852 have recovered as on April 13, 2020 at 8:09 am.