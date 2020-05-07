AAP Taunts Gautam Gambhir With This Video Taken Outside His Home

AAP accused Gautam Gambhir of "enjoying a holiday" amid the coronavirus crisis. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at BJP MP Gautam Gambir for "chilling at home" while the Delhi government ensured the disinfection of neighbourhoods amid the coronavirus crisis, something the city's BJP-controlled civic bodies should be doing.

"Delhi's sanitisation is a responsibility of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) but the Delhi government had to take it up. Some 'part-time parliamentarians' are chilling at home, tweeting about the Kejriwal government and playing at Ludo like it's a holiday. I would like to tell them that we have sanitised the area outside their home too," Mr Chadha tweeted in Hindi.

His tweet accompanied a video of one of the Japanese disinfection vehicles being used by the Delhi government to sanitise neighbourhoods amid the COVID-19 outbreak that ends with the camera focusing on the "Gambhir's" nameplate outside the cricketer-turned-politician's home.

दिल्ली में सैनिटाइज़ेशन की ज़िम्मेदारी MCD की है, लेकिन इस ज़िम्मेदारी को भी दिल्ली सरकार को उठाना पड़ा।

कुछ "पार्ट टाइम सांसद" घर बैठे बस केजरीवाल सरकार पर ट्वीट कर और लूडो खेलकर छुट्टी का मज़ा ले रहे हैं। उन्हें बताना चाहूंगा की आपके घर के बाहर भी हमने सैनिटाइज़ेशन कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/wNK30o50Gi — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 7, 2020

The AAP and the BJP have not let up on their bickering amid the coronavirus crisis with both sides targeting each other for their responses to the pandemic.

This week, while the BJP targeted the AAP for raising fuel taxes to make up for lost revenue, Delhi's ruling party said the BJP-led central government had not allocated a single rupee for the to the capital to tackle the crisis.

#WhyBJPHatesDelhi



Funds allocated by Centre to help State Governments.



For other states For Delhi pic.twitter.com/ELDoIOxG4R — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 6, 2020

Gautam Gambhir himself had taken a swipe at the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhiites, what say?

Elections in next 2 months. Everything including diesel & petrol will become free & delivered to your homes! I can vouch for it!!



CM saab, any thoughts? #DelhiNeedHonesty#Petrol#Diesel — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 5, 2020

He also tweeted a video of playing snakes and ladders with his daughter which Raghav Chadha referenced.

Playing Snakes and Ladders with my daughter is my way of teaching her about sportsman spirit! I can't seem to get enough of this enjoyable #BachFUNMoment! ???? #ZEE5Kids@ZEE5India@ZEE5Showspic.twitter.com/TBkx3fcz07 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 6, 2020

Delhi has registered over 5,500 coronavirus cases so far, including 65 deaths and 1,542 people who have recovered.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Delhi government had managed to bring the situation under control and he favoured easing the lockdown. He was contradicted just a day later by the Union Health Minster Harsh Vardhan who said Delhi should allow "only minimum relaxations" and stringent measures are required to tackle the highly contagious coronavirus in the city.