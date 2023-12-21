Club Owner Thrashed With Iron Rod, Shots Fired During Delhi-Gurugram Chase

The attackers kept chasing him while firing at his vehicle, said witnesses. (representational)

A night club owner was assaulted with an iron rod by two men in an alleged extortion case after they chased down his car while firing warning shots near the Delhi-Gurugram border this morning.

Sundar, who owned the King Club in Gurugram, was returning home from the club around 8 am when he came under attack.

They kept chasing him while firing at his vehicle, and had entered Delhi during the chase, according to a witness. They stopped him near Fatehpur Beri and thrashed him with an iron rod in broad daylight.

They left his body under a blanket in the middle of the road and fled.

Two rounds were fired in Gurugram and three in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said, but Sundar was not injured in the firing. He suffered injuries on his head, arms and legs in the assault, police said.

Three empty cartridges were found from spot. A damaged car belonging to the victim was also found on the roadside.

The night club owner was hospitalised with severe injuries by his family members while a police team has reached the spot for investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a fight over some money transaction is being believed to be reason behind the attack.