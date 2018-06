His personal and baggage search resulted in recovery of anti-cancer medicines (File)

A Chinese man was arrested with a large quantity of anti-cancer medicine at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said today.The accused was intercepted after his arrival from China yesterday, a statement issued by the customs department said. "His personal and baggage search resulted in recovery of anti-cancer medicines in commercial quantity having approximate market value of Rs 1.19 crore," it said, adding that the passenger was arrested.For more Delhi news, please click