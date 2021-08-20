Chhatrasal Stadium Case: Accused Asks Court To Expedite Proceedings

The application, filed on accused's behalf on August 17, is listed for hearing on August 24.

One of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died has moved a Delhi court seeking the proceedings in the matter to be expedited in the "interest of justice".

Accused Anirudh Dahiya moved the plea for preponement of hearing as the matter, which was slated to be heard today by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba got adjourned to October due to the Muharram holiday.

"No fruitful purpose would be served if the matter is adjourned for October 9 as accused seek to expedite the proceeding," the plea said seeking it to be preponed in the interest of justice.

The application, filed by advocate Pradeep Rana on Dahiya's behalf on August 17, is listed for hearing on August 24.

Besides Dahiya, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 11 others are accused in the case.

Sushil Kumar and others had allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute.

Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

On August 3, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder case, in which it named the Olympic wrestler as the main accused.

The judge took its cognizance on August 6.

The police said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers.

In the charge sheet, the police relied on the oral dying declaration of the deceased, scientific evidence including locations of the accused, CCTV footage, weapons, and vehicles recovered from the spot.

