Centre's Plan To Chop 17,000 Trees Has Delhi Seething, Minister Trolled

On Twitter, Union minister Hardeep Puri got massively trolled after he tried to explain the government's stand and gave an irked response when a user questioned him.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: June 24, 2018 14:52 IST
At least 11,000 of the 17,000 trees will be cut down from Sarojini Nagar.

New Delhi:  The Central government's plan to cut around 17,000 trees in Delhi has run into a huge protest by people of Delhi, who have rubbished the government's plan to plant an equal number of saplings. Saplings, they argue, cannot replace fully grown trees for years and the plan, they say, is a no-no for a city that's one of the most-polluted in the world.

A huge rally was held in posh south Delhi - an area that has the highest levels of pollution and stands to lose the most number of trees. At least 11,000 of the 17,000 trees will be cut down from Sarojini Nagar to make way for government flats, offices and commercial space. Sources however say at least 15% of these flats will be for sale and the focus of the redevelopment is on commercial space.
 

A protest was called under the "Delhi Trees SOS" campaign.

On Twitter, Union minister Hardeep Puri got massively trolled after he tried to explain the government's stand and gave an irked response when a user questioned him. "I am a little surprised at the distortion around our city's green cover," the minister had tweeted and then went on to explain the afforestation plans for Delhi.

An user, however, questioned, "Why didn't you consider to make accommodations in Dwarka or Rohini or outer Delhi minister @HardeepSPuri Ji ? Don't you think this project of yours is lethal & unreasonable?"


The minister responded:

His response met with a barrage of criticism.

"It is not just about a tree it is the entire ecosystem that thrives on it, the insects the birds the animals, over it chopping down a 50-year-old tree and replacing it with a sapling, how foolish! Afforestation is not the replacement for deforestation," one user responded.

Others expressed anger about the hike in metro fare and alleged that the government is about to make another "mistake".

