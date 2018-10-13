Centre Did Not Inform AAP About Skywalk Inauguration: Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain said these ceremonies are "not important" for the AAP dispensation. (File)

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said today that the Delhi government has not been informed by the Union government about the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed skywalk at ITO.

Union Housing And Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to inaugurate the skywalk on Monday. It has been funded by Mr Puri's ministry and constructed by Satyendar Jain's public works department.

"Delhi government was not informed about the foundation-laying ceremony of this project either, and it is a fact that we have not been informed about the inauguration ceremony as well," Satyendar Jain said in a statement.

He said these ceremonies, however, are "not important" for the AAP dispensation since the people of Delhi had elected the party leaders with a "historic mandate" in February 2015.

"We will be happy in case the central government and its nominated representatives continue with the inauguration ceremonies and allow the elected Delhi government to work for public welfare without hindrances," Satyendar Jain said.