Centre, Delhi Government Served Notices Over Labourer's Death

It was revealed that Dooman Ray was working in a sewer there with 3 other workers (Representational)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday sent notices to the centre and the Delhi government over an incident in which a labourer died while cleaning a sewer in the city's Jahangirpuri area.

Dooman Ray, 32, a native of Katihar in Bihar, died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer on Sunday. He was taken to the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"The notices have been sent to the Delhi's chief secretary and to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the response is expected in four weeks," a spokesperson of the NHRC said.

Police got to know about the incident on Sunday at around 7.30 am. They were told that Mr Ray was brought dead from the Delhi Jal Board Pump House in Jahangirpuri, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) AK Lal had said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Mr Ray was working in a sewer there with three other workers.

"The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has given the contract to KK Spun India Ltd for repair and rehabilitation of sewerage in Jahangirpuri," Mr Lal said.

In a statement, officials at the Delhi Jal Board said they were looking into the matter.

The NHRC in September had also issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the city's police commissioner, seeking detailed reports on the death of five people due to asphyxiation at a sewage treatment plant in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

Five people had fallen ill after they entered the sewage plant at DLF Green Apartments Sunday. They were later declared brought dead by doctors at a city hospital.