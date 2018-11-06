CBI Arrests Delhi GST Official For Accepting Rs 6 Lakh Bribe

CBI has registered a case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.(Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Commissioner of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department of the Delhi government while accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh, officials said today.

The officer has been identified as Jitender Joon. An ally, Dinesh Khurana, was also arrested in the alleged bribery case.

"It was alleged that a survey and seizure operation had been conducted by the GST Department against a private firm based in Karol Bagh area. Joon allegedly sought illegal gratification from the Karol Bagh based firm through Khurana in lieu of help in the case," a CBI official said.

The investigating agency has registered a case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The official said during searches at various locations in the National Capital Region, several incriminating documents and cash worth Rs 22 lakh were recovered.