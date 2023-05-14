Caught On CCTV, Man Thrashed With Sticks In Delhi Market

The incident occurred in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area and was captured on a CCTV camera.

A man was beaten with sticks in full public view in Delhi on Saturday morning. The incident occurred in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area and was captured on a CCTV camera.

The video shows the man, Sonu, in a red t-shirt, walking down a market road when three men run up to him and start attacking him with sticks. A bystander tries to intervene when a fourth man enters the frame with a gun, gesturing him to back off.

He then joins the group and is seen repeatedly slapping the victim. He apparently also fired a shot, police said.

"At about 11:45 am, our beat staff received information about a firing near Friends Centre Market, Krishna Nagar. Upon verification, it was found that one person, Sonu, who came out of a gym had a quarrel with a group of known persons. One of the persons present at the spot fired from a pistol," a police official said.

The attackers flee the spot after a crowd of people enter the scene.

Police mentioned that no one was injured in the firing.

According to the police, Sonu and the group of men who attacked him knew each other and had an argument over a property dispute.

"No one was injured in the firing. The accused are known to the victim and have previous enmity over a property dispute," the official said.

Officials further said that a case has been registered in the matter.

