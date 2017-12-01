Can't Tell If Poop Is Human Or Of Bird: Pollution Board To Green Tribunal

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it did not have equipment to tell if the poop that fell over a house in New Delhi, allegedly from an airplane, was human or a bird's.The NGT was hearing the plea by Lt Gen Satwant Singh Dahiya (retd), who in October last year complained that the terrace of his house in south Delhi's Vasant Enclave was being repeatedly spattered with excreta falling from aeroplanes.The green court then asked the CPCB to examine the sample which confirmed that it was indeed excreta, but its source was not known.On Thursday, the tribunal directed the CPCB to inform it if it can differentiate between human excreta and bird poop, and expressed its "surprise" when it revealed its inability."It is surprising that despite being such a big organisation, the CPCB does not have sufficient equipments to test whether it is human excreta or bird. The CPCB would take clear stand whether it is fully equipped to determine the contents of the excreta," the bench said.The matter will be next heard on Friday.Earlier, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation maintained that it was impossible to dump human waste mid-air from aircraft toilets.