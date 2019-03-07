Cabinet Approves Three New Delhi Metro Corridors

The total outlay for the corridors under Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro will be Rs 24,948.65 crore. (FILE)

The Centre on Thursday gave an "in-principle" approval to three of the six new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase-IV of the network.

The government approved the Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km), Janakpuri West-RK Ashram (28.92 km) and Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km) sections. This will add to the existing 350 km-long Delhi Metro network.

The lines will have 17 underground and 29 elevated stations with 25 stations between Janakpuri and RK Ashram, 15 between Aerocity and Tughlakabad and six between Maujpur and Mukundpur.

The other three lines which are yet to receive the Union Cabinet's approval are Rithala-Bawana, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

The total outlay for the project will be Rs 24,948.65 crore in an equal sharing pattern with the Delhi government.

In December, the Delhi government gave in-principle approval to all the six corridors of Phase-IV and allocated Rs 500 crore.